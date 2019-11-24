Public input wanted on naming new Madison City Schools

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Here’s your chance to help name Madison City Schools new elementary and middle school
Superintendent Robby Parker along with school board members launched a survey online asking the public to submit names for each school and a mascot too. The survey is open to everyone. You can suggest more than one name. The new elementary school is set to open in the fall of 2021 and a new middle school will open in the fall of 2022.
If you would like to participate in helping name the schools, click on the link to Madison City School’s survey.
