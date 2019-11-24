One person dead after fall in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A 21-year-old man died in an accident in Jackson County on Saturday morning.
Sheriff Chuck Phillips and deputies with his office say Trever Louis Col from Austin, Texas was repelling at Valhalla Cave at around 8 o’clock Saturday morning when he fell about 200 feet and died.
He was with 4 friends who were at the top of the cave, waiting their turn to repel down when the accident happened.
Sheriff Phillips says there was a knot in the rope that played a role in *Col* falling.
