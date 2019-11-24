Dog takes joy ride around Fla. neighborhood after bumping owner’s car into reverse

November 24, 2019 at 3:33 AM CST - Updated November 24 at 3:41 AM

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WPBF/CNN) - Police in Florida say when a dog’s owner stepped out of his car, the dog accidentally knocked the car into reverse, sending it in circles around the cul-de-sac.

Anne Sabol walked outside her house Thursday morning to see a car driving in circles around the Port St. Lucie, Fla., neighborhood. There was no driver behind the wheel.

"First, I thought I saw somebody backing up, but then, they kept going, and I'm like, ‘OK what are they doing?’” Sabol said. "Then, I saw the dog get out of the car. It was a big, black lab or something, and I'm like, ‘OK, this is turning weird.’”

Police say the owner of a dog named Max made a wrong turn into the cul-de-sac. He stopped the car and got out, leaving Max inside. The dog accidentally shifted the car into reverse, locking his owner out and causing it to drive in circles.

Sabol says the car hit a mailbox, a few garbage cans and bricks that were in front of one of the homes, as it circled the neighborhood for about an hour.

Police finally stopped the car by entering a code in the keypad on the driver side door.

“When the cops got the door open, a black dog jumped out. I was like, ‘They should give that thing a license,’” Sabol said.

No one was injured during the incident. The driver said he would replace the destroyed mailbox.

Car circles the cul-de-sac with ‘MAX’ locked inside

On November 21, 2019 at around 8:07 am, officers went to the 2600 block of SW Edith Court, Port St. Lucie, FL for reports of a dog locked inside of a car (2003 Silver Mercury Sable) circling the cul-da-sac while in the reverse gear. While on scene, police learned the owner of the car made a wrong turn onto SE Edith Court, therefore he (owner) stopped his car, stepped out and while doing so, he shut the door leaving the dog inside. The dog named MAX accidently hit the shifter into reverse causing the car to circle the cul-de-sac, leaving the owner locked out of the car. As the car circled the cul-de-sac, it struck and damaged a mailbox. The owner provided police with an extra car fob, however it was inoperable due to a dead battery, so police gained access by approaching the car and entering the code on the key pad located on the driver side door. No injuries were reported, and the car sustained minor damage. MAX was fine, healthy and happy!

Posted by Port St. Lucie Police Department on Friday, November 22, 2019

