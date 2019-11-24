Cool and clearing today, rain returns this holiday week

It is a cool and quiet start to this Sunday morning. Clouds will linger early in the day, then begin to clear moving towards the afternoon. Expect sunshine this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Monday will also be quiet, but a cold front will bring the next chance for rain this week, which could impact holiday traveling.
The first half of the day Tuesday will be mostly dry, but rain chances increase from west to east as a cold front approaches the area Tuesday evening. Widespread rain will pour Tuesday night, overnight, and early Wednesday morning. Rain will be heavy at times and storms could be strong, but no severe weather is expected.
After the rain clears out Wednesday afternoon, a northwesterly flow will usher in cooler and drier air. Highs will drop from the upper 60s into the mid to upper 50s. Thanksgiving will be cool with a few isolated to scattered showers. Most will stay dry, but keep an umbrella close by.
The week wraps up with small rain chances and temperatures rising back into the 60s.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.