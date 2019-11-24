Blue alert issued for suspect; Lowndes County Sheriff killed in gas station shooting

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams was killed Saturday night at the QV store in Hayneville. The Hayneville QV is located at the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 97, across the street from the Lowndes County Courthouse.
The shooting took place just after 8:00 Saturday night while Sheriff Williams was responding to a call for service. The State Bureau of Investigation is at the scene. We’re told authorities are using tracking dogs and the state helicopter to search for two suspects.
Our sister station WBRC Fox 6 News is reporting a Blue Alert issued for the suspect in the death of Sheriff Williams. They’re searching for 18-year-old William Chase Johnson. He’s considered to be a serious risk to the public.
“I’m saddened to hear about Sheriff Big John Williams, who was tragically killed this evening in the line of duty. Through his service to our country in the USMC and his many years working in law enforcement. He dedicated his life to keeping other people safe. He will be remembered as a consummate professional and pillar of his community. I offer my prayers and deepest sympathies to his family and to the men and women of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.
“Tonight, Alabama mourns the loss of Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams, who was killed in the line of duty. Sheriff Williams dedicated over 40 years of his life to public safety, including 19 years as Sheriff. Please pray for his family and fellow officers,” said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the men and women of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department and family of Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams who was shot and killed in the line of duty this evening {Saturday},” Bill Partridge, AACOP President.
“As our state mourns the tragic loss of Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams, please join me in lifting the sheriff’s family and fellow officers up in prayer,” said Will Ainsworth, Lt. Governor.
Williams ran for sheriff in 2010, winning the position and has held that job the past 9 years.
