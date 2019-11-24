Austin Swindle lands ultimate bass challenge title

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Austin Swindle of Parrish, Alabama, withstood rainy, chilly and windy weather to land 22 fish on Saturday and easily win the Fishers of Men’s Abu Garcia Ultimate Bass Challenge National Championship, headquartered in Huntsville and presented in partnership with the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The six anglers in the final round, who had advanced from preliminaries on Thursday and Friday, were not informed of the water on which they would fish until less than two hours before launch at Lake Guntersville. The entire field of anglers was not informed they would be fishing in the Huntsville area until last weekend.
Swindle amassed a total of 32 pounds, 10 ounces on Saturday. That followed his days best haul on Friday of 17 bass for 21 pounds, 2 ounces, fishing out of Ditto Landing.
Allan Glascow of Gadsden, Ala., was runner-up with 17 pounds, nine ounces. Chad Hazel of Quinton, Ala., was third. They were followed by David Martin of Check, Va., Jeff Camp of White Sulfur Springs, W.Va., and Travis Warthen of Saint Gabriel, La.
This inaugural event drew anglers who had qualified from 10 previous tournaments, and they fished on three bodies of water while headquartered in Huntsville, having fished at Wheeler Lake on Thursday and Tennessee River from Huntsville’s Ditto Landing on Friday.
