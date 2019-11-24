Armed robbery of Limestone County store under investigation

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at a grocery store in Limestone County.
That robbery happened Saturday night just before 9 at the B&K grocery store.
We’re told a suspect entered the store, pointed a gun at the clerk, and forced him to empty the cash register. The suspect then took the clerk’s personal cell phone and store phone.
The suspect could possibly be driving in a white car.
WAFF is working to gather more details on this robbery. Check back for updates.
