Soggy start today, sunshine tomorrow

There were some severe thunderstorms that brought hail to parts of the Tennessee Valley. This morning, a lot of rain is still pouring across the area. Showers and storms will shift eastward through the morning as the system continues to track farther east. By noon, conditions will be much drier as the bulk of the rain will be out of North Alabama. There could be some lingering rain this afternoon and evening, but cooler and drier air will slide in behind the cold front, and conditions will continue to dry and clear going into Sunday.