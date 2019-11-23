Soggy start today, sunshine tomorrow

There were some severe thunderstorms that brought hail to parts of the Tennessee Valley. This morning, a lot of rain is still pouring across the area. Showers and storms will shift eastward through the morning as the system continues to track farther east. By noon, conditions will be much drier as the bulk of the rain will be out of North Alabama. There could be some lingering rain this afternoon and evening, but cooler and drier air will slide in behind the cold front, and conditions will continue to dry and clear going into Sunday.
Next week includes chances for isolated to scattered showers. High pressure moves in Monday, giving us quiet weather to start the work week, but another cold front will move through Tuesday into Wednesday, sparking showers across the region. Temperatures will suffer after the cold front passes. Highs will drop from the upper 60s Tuesday into the upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday.
Thanksgiving will be cool with a few showers. It won’t be a washout, but keep your umbrella, and jacket, handy.
