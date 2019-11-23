Slow clearing tonight; Much nicer Sunday

Light lingering rain showers will gradually come to an end this evening followed by slow clearing, lows will fall into the mid-30s overnight.
If the wind dies down overnight, areas of patchy but dense fog will likely develop near bodies of water and in the sheltered valleys. Skies will clear out for Sunday leaving us mostly sunny with cool highs in the middle 60s. The week of Thanksgiving will start off very pleasant with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 60s.
Rain chances will start to increase by Tuesday afternoon and will become more widespread overnight into Wednesday. Although a rainy start is expected Wednesday, skies will gradually start to clear out into the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.
Scattered rain showers are possible on Thanksgiving but it will not be a complete washout, highs will make it into the middle 50s.
