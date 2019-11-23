Room in the Inn opens November 25th; 8th season of giving

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - For the eighth season, the winter homeless ministry “Room in the Inn” will open their doors to those who need it most.
On Monday, November 25th, doors will open to individuals and families. Participants need a picture ID, will have to be able to pass a drug and alcohol test along with a background check to include violent crimes and sexual offenses. RITI helps the people in the program establish an address, telephone number, and transportation. They also assist in helping find jobs and transportation to and from the job.
For more information call 256-577-9232. And if you’d like to read more from our news partners at The Advertiser-Gleam click on this link:
