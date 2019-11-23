Madison County mother keeps kindergartner home from school over planned Native American activities

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County mother kept her son home from kindergarten because of “racist” Native American themed activities her teacher planned.
Apryl Arthurs said her son’s teacher encouraged students to wear Native American clothes and to build tepees.
Arthurs and her son are both descended from the Mohawk people, a tribe from the northeast. She said the announcement calling for a “powwow” was insensitive.
“I need to be really clear on this point, dressing up as an indigenous person when you’re not native is racist. It doesn’t matter how young they are, it doesn’t matter what their intent is, dressing up to be native for the day is racist,” she said.
She expressed her concern to the teacher, who said the students would be focusing on Alabama tribes.
However, tepees and stereotypical headdresses come from tribes who live on the Great Plains.
The teacher said her other activities could be arranged for her son.
“That’s segregating him, and his classmates are still going to have a changed perception of who we are based off this," she said.
So she took her concerns to the next level, principal Alex Hughes.
He responded to her email in part, “many grade levels have days where students dress up as historical cultures, famous people from history of even to represent a career.”
He later said, “I see no evidence that there is any level of racism in this activity.”
Arthurs said that wasn’t good enough.
“For someone in a position of power to turn around and tell me I don’t think there’s a problem, even though I’m not experiencing the harm, I can’t, I can’t, and I can’t let my son do this for the next 13 years of public school,” she said.
Madison County Schools spokesman Tim Hall provided WAFF 48 News with emails showing Hughes prohibited Native American clothes at the event the day after he emailed Arthurs.
Hughes sent home letters on the issue the night before the planned event, but Apryl said she never got one and Hughes didn’t notify her.
She kept her son home from school Thursday, but reluctantly returned him Friday.
“He was still crying when I left, and I’m not sure I should have made him go,” she said.
Hall sent the following statement:
"We understand the importance of honoring and respecting the cultures of each of our students. With all things, it is our goal to learn from each situation and to improve our practices. We are reaching out to the indigenous peoples that are represented in our region, and we will collaborate to develop educational opportunities that celebrate, respect, and accurately represent the Native American cultures. "
Arthurs said she does like the teacher, but questions the school leadership.
The district invited her to meet with the administration Friday, to discuss future Native American related events.
