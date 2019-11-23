Hartselle High School head football coach resigns

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hartselle High School’s head football coach, Bo Culver, resigned Friday after going 4-7 in his only season at the school.
Superintendent Dee Dee Jones told the newspaper that Culver relinquished football duties effective immediately but will remain as a teacher through the end of the school year.
“From where we are with myself and Hartselle City Schools, we felt like that it was best for the program to move in a different direction,” Culver said. “That decision came first. Once we decided that and after some reflection with my wife and prayer, I then decided that I may step away from the business.”
