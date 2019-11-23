“Buy a Tree Change a Life” raising money for children around the world

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New Life Chapel in Madison is selling Christmas trees to raise money for kids around the world.
The church partnered with the global organization “Buy a Tree Change a Life” back in 2017.
This year the church is selling North Carolina Frasier Firs at The Camp at Midcity, right in front of Top Golf on University Drive. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to missions around the world to build schools for kids in foreign countries or schools in Madison.
“Buy a Tree Change a Life” is active in 17 states across the country, for more information you can go to the the organization’s website.
