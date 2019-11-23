Alabama’s focus now shifts to Iron Bowl as Tide roll past Western Carolina 66-3

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s focus now shifts to the Iron Bowl after the Crimson Tide rolled past Western Carolina 66-3 Saturday afternoon inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a warm welcome back as he watched the game from the sidelines after suffering a season-ending hip injury against Mississippi State last weekend.
Redshirt sophomore Mac Jones started for the second time in his career. He was 10-12 for 275 yards and three touchdowns on the day. Jones is now gearing up for the biggest game in his career, the Iron Bowl.
“I don’t think there’s anything to prove. Honestly, I’m just trying to win as many games as I can and take that play-by-play and do your job on every play and the big picture stuff will play out as it’s suppose to,” Jones said.
“We’re trying to finish the season off the right way. We can’t control anything the committee does, but our focus is to finish the right way,” said Alabama safety Xavier McKinney.
Alabama and Auburn kickoff Saturday at 2:30 p.m. inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.
You can see Coach Saban’s post-game comments in the video below:
