U.S. Attorney creates officer-involved shooting advisory council

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In Alabama, the State Bureau of Investigation investigates all officer-involved shootings. Now an extra set of eyes will be available to look into them. U.S. Attorney Jay Town announcing the formation of the Independent Shooting Review Advisory Council made up of active and retired law enforcement and prosecutors. Town says the advisory council, when called upon, will provide guidance to law enforcement when an officer-involved shooting requires an independent shooting review.
"It may be a good idea and it may not be. It depends on who’s appointed and who is deciding these issues and how they’re looking at them,” Bill Veitch, former Jefferson County District Attorney for the Bessemer Cutoff area said.
Veitch says if the council can focus on the job at hand then he doesn’t have a problem with a review committee looking into things.
U.S. Attorney Town’s announcement comes a day before the one-year-anniversary of E.J. Bradford’s death. Bradford was shot and killed by a Hoover police officer at the Riverchase Galleria in 2018. Attorney General Steve Marshall cleared the officer who fired the fatal shots. The case sparked many protests and calls for justice. Going forward, these high-profile cases could end up in front of the new advisory council. Veitch says the council needs to keep an open mind during the entire process.
"If they can look at them without prejudice or politics or pressure, I see it being a good thing,” Veitch said. U.S. Attorney Town says he has full confidence in law enforcement agencies conducting their own reviews fairly, but he says the new council does provide another layer of transparency and impartiality.
Here’s more on the advisory council from U.S. Attorney Town’s office:
The ISRAC is an effort between the United States Attorney’s Office and active and/or retired members of law enforcement, to include prosecutors, designed to conduct an OIS at the request of a particular District Attorney (or law enforcement agency).
The ISRAC is a standing advisory council, not an investigative body, that will be activated upon request. Joining Town are First Assistant United States Attorney Lloyd Peeples, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, Office of Prosecution Services Executive Director Barry Matson, Office of Prosecution Services General Counsel Patrick Lamb, Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office Bessemer Division Assistant District Attorney Lane Tolbert, Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office Chief Assistant District Attorney Paula Hearing, Madison County District Attorney’s Office Chief Trial Attorney Tim Gann, Limestone County District Attorney’s Office Chief Investigator Joshua McLaughlin, Birmingham Police Department Deputy Chief Darnell Davenport, Madison County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Eddie Houk, Snead Police Department Police Chief Stephen Gunn, Florence Police Department Sergeant Greg Cobb, United States Attorney’s Office Law Enforcement Coordinator Lyndon Laster; United States Attorney’s Office Senior Civil Investigator Chester Toney, and FSA Contract Investigator Charles Regan. Members of the ISRAC from the United States Attorney’s Office will normally not sit on the reviewing team, but will liaise with all of the members and relevant agencies to ensure the smooth operation of the review process.
“The Independent Shooting Review Advisory Council is a service that is provided to law enforcement agencies within the District in order to fully vitiate any concerns about impropriety,” Town said. “While I am hopeful that the ISRAC is never necessary because no such events occur, a standing body and procedures are in place should it become so. I have complete confidence in law enforcement agencies conducting their own reviews fairly and impartially, but the ISRAC does provide another layer of impartiality.”
ISRAC Investigation Process:
- Request for Independent Shooting Review. If a District Attorney determines, either in his/her own discretion or at the request of the United States Attorney or Alabama Attorney General, that an OIS requires an independent shooting review, the District Attorney may choose to request the services of the ISRAC. The reviewing team will consist of 5-9 members of the Advisory Council. Those selected will normally be from outside of the area of the requesting agency. Members of the ISRAC from the United States Attorney’s Office will normally not sit on the reviewing team, but will liaise with all of the members and relevant agencies to ensure the smooth operation of the review process.
- Conduct of Independent Shooting Review by ISRAC Team. Once the ISRAC reviewing team is formed, that team shall conduct the OIS in the normal course of such reviews. The policies of APOST, the relevant agency, and any other applicable policies or laws shall be considered by the ISRAC Team. The conduct of the shooting review shall be consistent with the guidance provided by the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (“COPS”) guidance and the Alabama law.
a. Review all information related to the OIS;
b. Review all of the departmental and APOST policies and standards relevant to the OIS;
c. Provide officers involved with the opportunity to submit a written or verbal statement to the ISRAC, without waiver of any constitutional or other legal protections to which the officer(s) may be entitled;
d. Provide the Department or agency that employed the officer involved with the opportunity to comment on any applicable policy, procedures or standards.
- OIS Shooting Review Report of Findings by the ISRAC. The ISRAC Team shall generate a report of findings to the requesting District Attorney detailing the relevant, policies and standards, findings of applicable facts, and then offer succinct conclusions based on applicable policy and legal standards. The relevant law enforcement agency can, when appropriate, inform the public of the results of the report, while maintaining the integrity and privacy of the shooting review itself.
The ISRAC is assembled to provide guidance to law enforcement when the situation demands an independent review, not engage in subverting the constitutional or administrative powers conferred to relevant officials or agencies. This is a service done only for the benefit of law enforcement and the community they serve.
Visit the ISRAC website for more information.
