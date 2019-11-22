Police shortage in Albertville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We talked with a police chief in Marshall County who says there's a nationwide shortage, and it's impacting his department.
The chief of police in Albertville says money is the number one reason why so many officers are leaving his department. Three officers now work for Alabama State Troopers.
He says a study is now being conducted with the mayor and city council members to determine how much money the police department needs to pay officers to retain the ones they have.
“Law-enforcement has become a competitive market to hire guys and ladies to the job. One of the things that the cities doing trying to be proactive in that, they’ve hired Jacksonville State University to kind of see where we land in the big picture of our salaries here, to see if there’s room for improvement. I’ve had a lot of discussions with the Mayor and city council about incentives,” said Chief Jamie Smith.
No decisions have been made and the study will take a couple more months to complete. There are currently 45 officers in Albertville driving these cars and wearing badges like this, but if changes aren’t made soon, it’s possible more officers could leave for higher paying jobs.
“Here recently we lost three certified officers to the state troopers. A couple of them want to be troopers and others obviously went for a little bit more money,” said Smith.
If you want to become a police officer in Albertville, here is a link where you can apply. http://www.policejobsinfo.com/find-a-police-job/see-who-is-hiring/al/albertville-alabama-police-officer/
