National competition lets winner be honorary Trash Pandas player

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s a nationwide competition taking place, thanks to one of the biggest baseball card companies in the world.
All you have to do is buy a box or pack of Topps Heritage minor league baseball cards and you can win the chance of become an honorary member of the Trash Pandas.
“There’s two cards inside of each box for a shot and actually it says the grand prize winner will be flown to Madison Alabama you can become a member of the trash pandas for one game and meet the Rocket City Trash Pandas players and there’s all sorts of other kind of things you can do like sign a contract and stuff like that,” said Champs Sportcards owner Brooks Bryant.
Brooks Bryant is the owner of Champs Sportcards. He says there are so many people in the Tennessee Valley who want to become a Trash Pandas player hoping to win this competition, he had to double his original order of 2019 Topps Heritage Minor League baseball Cards.
“We’ve probably sold eight cases of tops heritage which is probably about three or four more cases than normal,” said Bryant.
If you want a chance to win and become a member of the Trash pandas, you don’t have to buy cards. Brooks at Champs Sportcards will give the first 30 people who come into his story and say the password “WAFF” one of the redemption cards, a ticket for a chance to win the national competition.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.