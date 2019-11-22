Huntsville City Council passes $14M Greene Street Parking Garage contract

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new parking deck is on the horizon for downtown Huntsville.
Thursday night, the Huntsville City Council approved a $14 million construction contract with Bailey Harris Construction Company Inc. to construct the Greene Street Parking Garage.
It will replace Parking Lot D at the intersection of Greene Street and Holmes Avenue.
The garage will have 6 levels, 485 parking spots and space for retail.
Roughly 200 of those spots will be reserved for the to-be constructed Hyatt Hotel nearby.
The rest are open to downtown employees and customers like Bob Seaman.
He’s the CEO of Seaman, Shinkunas & Lindgren, P.C. accounting firm downtown, and has had to move his employee parking due to tightened parking options.
He said his team is adapting to the changes.
"If they're willing to walk a block or two, which we're all going to wind up doing anyways as we become a bigger city. It's not going to be a big deal. If you insist on parking at front door, that's going to be a problem because I don't think that's in the cards anymore."
Across from Lot D, OTBX General Manager Courtney Nunley is bracing for a year of change.
“I guess I’m looking forward to the final product, I am concerned about our business as our people are not going to have anyway to park,” she said.
"It'll be a little bit of a walk for people to get here."
The garage is expected to be done in late 2020.
