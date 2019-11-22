Heavy rain moves into the Valley today and tonight

Happy Friday! Grab your rain gear because you’re likely going to need it throughout the day today.
We’re waking up to some rain in parts of the Tennessee Valley this morning. A cold front bringing this rain will start to stall later today, keeping showers off and on throughout the day today. While I don’t expect a wash out all day today, I do anticipate off and on sprinkles and showers all day long, with the best chances around lunchtime. Due to the clouds and rain, our temperatures will stay around the 60-degree mark today. A low-pressure system over Louisiana will move northeast towards the Tennessee Valley later today and that will increase rain activity across the Valley late this evening. The heaviest rainfall looks to be overnight tonight and into early Saturday as a line of showers and even some thunderstorms moves through.
The end of the showers and storms will all be dependent on the passing of the cold front which will move through sometime Saturday morning. When it all wraps up, I expect many areas in the Valley to have picked up between 1 to 2 inches of rainfall. On the backside of the cold front we’ll see gusty northwest winds which will keep it cool for Saturday afternoon and the cold air will stick around into Sunday. Skies clear out Saturday evening and that will bring a cool but sunny Sunday with highs into the mid-50s.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
