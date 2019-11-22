Heavy rain moves into the Valley today and tonight

We’re waking up to some rain in parts of the Tennessee Valley this morning. A cold front bringing this rain will start to stall later today, keeping showers off and on throughout the day today. While I don’t expect a wash out all day today, I do anticipate off and on sprinkles and showers all day long, with the best chances around lunchtime. Due to the clouds and rain, our temperatures will stay around the 60-degree mark today. A low-pressure system over Louisiana will move northeast towards the Tennessee Valley later today and that will increase rain activity across the Valley late this evening. The heaviest rainfall looks to be overnight tonight and into early Saturday as a line of showers and even some thunderstorms moves through.