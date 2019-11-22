Former Colbert County fossil plant will be demolished, redeveloped in next few years

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - It could be three years before the Colbert Fossil Plant sees new life.
The plant sits on 1,300 acres on the south shore of Pickwick Lake.
The plant operated for 61 years before the Tennessee Valley Authority shuttered it three years ago as part of an effort to reduce its carbon footprint.
At one time, it produced enough power for about 700,000 homes.
Work is already underway to decontaminate the buildings, and it will be redeveloped once the property is cleared.
“We’re excited. We can take this plant that 60 years old and put that back into play with the community in redevelopment. What that redevelopment is I don’t know yet," said TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler.
It could be two years before demolition work begins.
The target restoration completion date is 2023.
TVA has closed five fossil plants over the past seven years and is planning to close two more by 2030.
