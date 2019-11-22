Decatur police officer passes away following cancer battle

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is mourning one of its own.
The department says officer Jeff Bailey died peacefully in his sleep Friday morning after battling metastatic melanoma.
Bailey’s fellow officers remember him as an avid motorcyclist who could often be found keeping the streets of Decatur safe on his traffic unit Harley-Davidson. He is remembered as a kind soul who was happiest when interacting with the children who were fascinated by the bright lights and loud sirens on his bike.
“Today, we lost the best of us. Officer Bailey was the embodiment of all things officers should strive to be – kind, patient, empathetic, and dedicated. May we always be reminded to be a little kinder, to smile a little more, and to extend a helping hand to our neighbor – that’s exactly what Jeff would have wanted,” said Chief Nathaniel Allen.
Bailey joined the Decatur Police Department in April 2003 and served as a traffic and motorcycle officer since 2006.
Arrangements will be announced at a later time.
