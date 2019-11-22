City of Hoover responds to pending lawsuit by family of EJ Bradford on anniversary of fatal shooting at Riverchase Galleria

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Hoover has replied to a pending lawsuit by the attorneys representing the family of Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr.
Ben Crump, the family’s attorney, said during a news conference Friday morning that the lawsuit will be filed Friday. The City of Hoover released a statement less than 10 minutes following the conclusion of the news conference.
The full statement from the City of Hoover can be read below:
The news conference and response come on the anniversary of a fatal officer-involved shooting that resulted in Bradford’s death. Hoover mayor Frank Brocato released a statement Thursday in preparation of the anniversary, saying Thanksgiving is a time of reflection.
The full statement reads:
“Thanksgiving is a time for reflection. This year, that reflection includes the incident that occurred on November 22nd, 2018 here in our city. We continue to remember the family of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford, Jr. and all those affected by this event.
Throughout the past year, grassroots groups of Hoover residents and city leaders have been in dialogue about their experiences and ways to make our city safer and stronger. Going forward, we consistently seek ways to improve relationships among all people. Mutual respect is the foundation upon which we will keep building our city.
As Mayor of Hoover, I am dedicated to ensuring a safe experience for everyone throughout the holiday season. I hope everyone enjoys their time in our city with family and friends.”
The Thanksgiving night shooting last year was investigated by ALEA and the Attorney General’s office. On February 5, 2019, Attorney General Steve Marshall ruled the Hoover police officer who shot and killed Bradford was justified.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 6 p.m. It will be held at 2700 16th Street North and is open to the public.
Erron Brown, then 20, was arrested and charged with attempted murder for shooting 18-year-old Brian Wilson, which proceeded the officer-involved shooting of Bradford.
There have been two more shootings at Riverchase Galleria since last November. A 20-year-old UAB student was shot and killed in the north parking deck in June. In August, a 15-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the hip.
