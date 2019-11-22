Boeing rolls out Starliner ahead of test flight

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (WAFF) - Boeing’s Starliner is another step closer to sending astronauts to space from American soil.
The spacecraft was rolled out of the factory floor at Kennedy Space Center and will soon be mated with the Alabama-built Atlas V rocket at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
Boeing’s design center in Huntsville provided structural design for the capsule.
It’s next mission is an uncrewed orbital test flight that launches Dec. 17.
Boeing named the test dummy on board “Rosie the Astronaut” after World War II’s Rosie the Riveter.
