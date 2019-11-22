Attorney speaks on James Clemens sexual harassment suit

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison city school board meeting met Thursday to talk school safety and what’s next for the district.
Not on the agenda, an 18-page lawsuit naming the Superintendent Robby Parker and former James Clemens High School junior varsity basketball and history teacher Philip Perkins as a parties to sexual harassment.
Attorney Eric Artrip filed the lawsuit for “Jane Doe” and will be representing her. He said his office took the case after finding her story credible and said the National Children’s Advocacy Center had the same findings.
“Once the jury has an opportunity hear her, see her, that they will find her just as credible as the National Children’s Advocacy Center did, and I believe that they will find she is deserving of something to compensate her for what she’s been through,” he said.
The lawsuit states Perkins isolated, harassed, and sexually abused Doe for nearly a year.
It goes on to state his treatment of Doe made her suicidal.
“The most troubling thing here is the relationship between a coach and one of his players. A female who is 14 years old, this is someone she looked up and trusted, and he betrayed that trust, and that’s the reason we brought that lawsuit," Artrip said.
After a suicidal threat, Doe’s parents ultimately took her to the Children’s Advocacy Center in 2018, where she talked about Perkins’ abuse.
The lawsuit said the center found Perkins’ actions to be criminal and notified Madison Police.
Superintendent Robby Parker went on to start the district's investigation into Perkins.
Neither found Perkins to be at fault.
“We don’t think the investigation that was conducted was conducted appropriately. In as much as, as you mentioned, the Madison Police did not have Mr. Perkins’ telephone number to even contact him.”
Madison Police Department spokesman Maj. John Stringer said he was out of the office, and would look into whether a working phone number was made available for the department Friday.
Artrip also had strong words for Superintendent Parker.
“I think that he chose to believe Mr. Perkins over our client, and we believe that was a mistake,” he said.
Parker declined to answer any questions on the issue due to ongoing litigation. The district did send a statement that reads:
“Superintendent Parker and an employee of Madison City Schools have been served with a lawsuit brought by the parents of an anonymous student who has petitioned the Court not to have their identity disclosed.
This matter was fully investigated in 2018 by Madison Police Department after a complaint was brought to them by the family.
Madison City Schools also investigated the matter after learning of the complaint made to the Madison Police Department.
Madison City Schools’ investigation included meetings with the family and interviews with students and faculty.
The allegations of assault or other misconduct made at that time were not corroborated by either the Madison Police Department or the Madison City Schools’ investigation.
Parker denies the allegations of the complaint and it will be vigorously defended.”
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.