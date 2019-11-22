ALDOT cutting down on road construction during Thanksgiving holiday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting Wednesday, November 27, through Sunday, December 1, the Alabama Department of Transportation says there will be no temporary lane closures for road work on Alabama interstates.
ALDOT offers up the following safety tips for your holiday travels:
1. Buckle Up. Every seat. Every time. Alabama law now requires everyone in the vehicle to wear a seat belt, front and back seats.
2. Keep right, except to pass. Drivers staying in the left lane contribute to traffic jams and crashes. Alabama law states that a driver should not drive more than a mile and a half in the left lane on the interstate without passing another vehicle.
3. Drive alert. Taking a break from driving every two hours helps drivers stay alert. Drowsy driving claimed almost 800 lives in the United States in 2017.
