Decatur police searching for murder suspect

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police are looking for the man they say shot and killed someone at Decatur Place Apartments Thursday afternoon.
Police received the call of a shooting at about 4:40 p.m. They found a male with gunshot wounds inside an apartment.
The victim was identified as 27-year-old Jarmaine Cardell Jones. Jones was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives developed 29-year-old Shadeed Abdul Fuqua as the primary suspect. Fuqua now has an active warrant with the Decatur Police Department for the charge of murder.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Fuqua is asked to contact detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
Police say not to approach Fuqua if you see him.
