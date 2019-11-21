70s & breezy today before a rainy & stormy end to the week

Happy Thursday! It is much warmer out there this morning with temperatures into the low to mid 40s across the Tennessee Valley.
This warmer weather will continue throughout your day today. Temperatures will climb towards 70-degrees due to a strong southwest wind. That wind may gust up to 15 to 20 mph. Clouds will be in and out throughout the day today, but we will mainly stay dry through the day. The best possibility for rain will be a few light showers in northwest Alabama after sundown. The better chance for rain will come in as we move into the overnight tonight and push towards the weekend.
Scattered showers will develop overnight tonight and that could lead to a wet commute on Friday. A stationary front will fluctuate across the Tennessee Valley throughout the day keeping scattered light showers with us through the middle of the day. The greatest probability for rain will be later in the afternoon and evening. The warm front starts to move north through the Valley bringing heavier showers and storms for Saturday morning. The cold front will slide through sometime Saturday morning bringing more showers and storms. It will also bring a change of wind to the northwest at 10 to 20 mph which will help usher in cooler air for the afternoon and overnight into Sunday.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
