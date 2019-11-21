70s & breezy today before a rainy & stormy end to the week

Scattered showers will develop overnight tonight and that could lead to a wet commute on Friday. A stationary front will fluctuate across the Tennessee Valley throughout the day keeping scattered light showers with us through the middle of the day. The greatest probability for rain will be later in the afternoon and evening. The warm front starts to move north through the Valley bringing heavier showers and storms for Saturday morning. The cold front will slide through sometime Saturday morning bringing more showers and storms. It will also bring a change of wind to the northwest at 10 to 20 mph which will help usher in cooler air for the afternoon and overnight into Sunday.