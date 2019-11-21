New K-9 joins Morgan County narcotics unit

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has added a new K-9 member to its team.
Deputy Peluchi is a full-blooded golden retriever and is certified in narcotics detection.
Trained in Mexico, Peluchi is bilingual. He follows commands in both English and Spanish.
In addition to his role with the drug task force, Peluchi will be deployed in the Morgan County Jail to guard against illegal contraband.
The sheriff’s office says Peluchi is the first K-9 deputy assigned to the narcotics unit and to be regularly used in the Morgan County jail.
“Peluchi has quickly become an asset to our drug task force and has already assisted in several drug related arrests. Additionally, he provides an extra layer of protection in fighting contraband in the jail,” said Capt. Kyle Wilson of the investigations division.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.