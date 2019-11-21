Man convicted in 2015 deadly shooting at Limestone County party

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - After a three-day trial, a jury has returned a manslaughter conviction in a deadly shooting from 2015.
The Limestone County District Attorney’s Office says the jury found Randall James Townsend guilty of manslaughter. He will be sentenced by Judge Robert M. Baker within 90 days.
Townsend was convicted of fatally shooting Zachori Keith Blackwell in December 2015. It happened at a party at Xtreme Performance,
Investigators said Blackwell was intoxicated and arguing with his wife when he became physical with her and others at the party. Townsend was reportedly told to block the gate with his truck to prevent Blackwell from leaving. The two got into an altercation and Townsend shot Blackwell multiple times.
Townsend was initially charged with murder but was convicted on the lesser charge of manslaughter.
