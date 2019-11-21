Madison police return stolen memorial statue to veteran

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Wednesday, Madison police delivered a happy ending to a story of service.
Madison police returned an armed forces memorial statue stolen from veteran Terrance Dailey’s front yard.
Dailey said officers found the statue in the back of a car during a traffic stop and were able to connect the dots thanks WAFF 48 News’ story on how it had been stolen.
Dailey served in multiple tours in the Middle East and put together the memorial himself, making the theft more upsetting.
“I was filming this for my son, and I was like Damon look look this is what it looks like- and I looked and I stopped the filming and I went oh beep beep beep beep beep, where’s my statue?'”
In the hours following, he got the word out.
“We connected the dots by actually publicizing it on 48 News, and also on Facebook,” he said.
Madison police heard him.
In a few short days, officers found the piece and made a special delivery.
Officer Troy Vickers hand-placed the statue where it belonged at 3:22 a.m. Wednesday morning.
“My wife, she was working out at the gym and she said I think the statue is back, I said no way. So we were peeping out the window and there it was. Before I could even get dressed he was ringing the doorbell letting me know,” he said.
"Yeah they expedited it, it happened so fast, I wasn't expecting this fast of a turnaround."
Madison police posted about Vickers Wednesday, saying he’s an army veteran and served the country honorably.
While his time in uniform is over, Dailey said Vickers’ devotion to service is not.
“Madison police department, I’d say job well done," he said.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.