Huntsville massage parlor shut down, deemed a ‘sexually oriented business’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Signs posted at a massage business on U.S. 72 in Huntsville say it’s been shut down by the state massage board.
Signs posted on the door of Mei Massage say it was closed because it was operating a “sexually oriented business.”
The signs also mention multiple complaints and inspections against the business, as well as allegations of employing unlicensed therapists and engaging in unprofessional conduct.
It is not known if there were any arrests in connection.
WAFF 48 News has reached out to the Alabama Board of Massage Therapy for further comment but haven’t heard back.
A hearing for the business is set for Jan. 10 in Montgomery.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.