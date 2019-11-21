Decatur man guilty on capital murder counts, awaits sentencing

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Cedric Cowan now awaits hits sentence after being found guilty on three counts of capital murder.
Cowan, 20-years-old, was one of four people arrested in 2015 for the shooting deaths of Antonio Hernandez and Joshua Davis.
The third capital murder count is a result of Cowan killing two people in the same course of conduct with particularized intent to kill.
Cedric Cowan’s brother, Joseph Cowan, is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to the murders in September.
Cedric Cowan, who was 16 at the time of the crimes, was found guilty on both capital murder charges in addition to multiple robbery counts.
Amani Juan Goodwin and Cortez Ocie Mitchell were also arrested alongside the Cowan brothers in connection to the crimes.
Cedric Cowan is scheduled to be sentenced on February 20.
