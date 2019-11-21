Crime Stoppers: Woman stocks up on cigarettes with stolen debit card

Crime Stoppers: Woman stocks up on cigarettes with stolen debit card
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | November 20, 2019 at 9:25 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 10:17 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Technology is getting better about alerting you if someone tries to use your debit or credit cards, which is what alerted police to a woman who pretended to be someone else so she could buy some smokes.

A woman told police she got a text message from Redstone Federal Credit Union saying her missing debit card was used at a Dollar General in Toney on Oct. 30. Video surveillance showed this woman using the victim’s card to buy many cartons of cigarettes.

If you can identify her, call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-Crime.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.