New details revealed in Elkmont cemetery embezzlement case

ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s hard enough to bury your loved ones, but what if you found out the plot you bought was also sold to another buyer.
Limestone County deputies fear that may be the case at Legg Cemetery in Elkmont.
An investigation is underway after a board member was arrested for allegedly stealing from the cemetery’s general fund, involving $60,000 of lost money.
Delois Mason was arrested this past weekend and charged with first-degree theft. However, the investigation isn’t over.
Limestone County investigator Caleb Durden said, this investigation began after a groundskeeper kept receiving bounced checked.
“He had been paid by check and those checks had been bouncing, he hadn’t received a legitimate payment in several months," Durden explained.
Durden says former cemetery board member Delois Mason was the one writing the bounced checks.
“We subpoenaed bank records and we ultimately did a search warrant at her residence to try and figure out where the money was going and why there wasn’t any money in the cemetery fund,” Durden said.
Through that warrant, Limestone County investigators reportedly found $60,000 in Mason’s personal account and $0 in the cemetery fund.
Now, investigators believe the cemetery may have more plots promised than it can provide.
“It’s possible that multiple people were sold the same plots, and so the problem is going through and trying to identify who actually owns each plot and going forward, who the real owner is," Durden continued.
Carl Davis, a board member, says there's now a new board with new plans moving forward.
The board is bringing in an architect to map the cemetery.
This spring, they'll hold open houses for people who have already purchased plots.
If you have already bought plots at Legg Cemetery, please contact Davis at 256-232-3982.
We’ll bring you the First Alert this spring when we know more information about the open houses.
