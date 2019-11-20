Morgan County deputy regaining more mobility since near-fatal crash last year

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A beloved Morgan County deputy is slowly but surely getting back to his old self.
Lt. Danny Kelso has gone through three surgeries as he continues to recover from a September 2018 on-duty car accident.
An impaired driver hit Kelso and Deputy Caleb Brooks head on. They barely escaped with their lives. Brooks had to drag Kelso out of the patrol car because he couldn’t feel his legs.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports that he’s gone from completely immobile to a wheelchair to crutches, and now, he’s in a walking boot with crutches.
Kelso has been back at work, but now he’s ready to be at 100 percent again.
