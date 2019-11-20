Morgan County deputy regaining more mobility since near-fatal crash last year

Morgan County deputy regaining more mobility since near-fatal crash last year
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | November 19, 2019 at 8:52 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 10:22 PM

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A beloved Morgan County deputy is slowly but surely getting back to his old self.

[ Morgan County Rescue Squad chief seriously injured in patrol vehicle crash ]

Lt. Danny Kelso has gone through three surgeries as he continues to recover from a September 2018 on-duty car accident.

An impaired driver hit Kelso and Deputy Caleb Brooks head on. They barely escaped with their lives. Brooks had to drag Kelso out of the patrol car because he couldn’t feel his legs.

[ Morgan County deputies talk about the anniversary of a near-fatal crash while on duty ]

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports that he’s gone from completely immobile to a wheelchair to crutches, and now, he’s in a walking boot with crutches.

Lt. KELSO UPDATE: In September 2018, Lt Kelso was severely injured when he and Deputy Brooks were hit head-on by an...

Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Kelso has been back at work, but now he’s ready to be at 100 percent again.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.