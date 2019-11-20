“Maintain, Don’t Gain” challenge helping people start new year on the right track

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the second year in a row, Huntsville Hospital is partnering with Healthy Huntsville for the holiday “Maintain, Don’t Gain” challenge.
“The ‘Maintain, Don’t Gain’ challenge is a six week challenge and it happens over the holidays between Thanksgiving and New Years," said Rachel Murie with Huntsville Hospital. “The point of the challenge is not to lose weight over the holidays, but actually maintain your weight.”
But just because you’re trying to maintain doesn’t mean you need to skip out on all of the delicious meals during the holiday season.
“You can still enjoy Grandma’s cooking because there is no sense in depriving yourself of that," Murie said. "But again it’s just being mindful of what you’re putting in your body and how physically active you are.”
WAFF 48′s Eric Graves is participating in the challenge this year, he weighed in at 219 pounds at his initial weigh in on November 19.
Make sure to give Eric’s Facebook page a like so you can follow along as he tries to maintain and not gain this holiday season.
To participate you need to weigh in at any of the weighing locations before November 24. Then, at the end of the challenge, you will weigh out between January 4 and January 10.
Here is a list of locations:
- Optimist Recreation Center: 703 Oakwood Avenue
- Richard Showers Recreation Center: 4600 Blue Spring Road
- Fern Bell Recreation Center: 107A Sanders Road
- Brahan Spring Recreation Center: 3770 Ivy Avenue
- Huntsville Hospital Wellness Center Medical Mall: 1963 Memorial Parkway, Suite 17
- Huntsville Hospital Wellness Center Jones Valley: 1345 Four Mile Post Road
- Huntsville Hospital Wellness Center Madison: 8391 U.S. Hwy 72W
All you need to do to complete the challenge is weigh in and weigh out at one of the locations. You are guaranteed a free t-shirt if you complete the challenge, plus you are entered to win other fun prizes like hotel stays and massages.
Healthy Huntsville is also giving tips on how to maintain throughout the 6 week challenge, you can check out those tips on the groups Facebook page.
Last year, more than 400 people completed the challenge and 84% of those people lost weight over the six week time period.
