Madison Hospital named state’s first breastfeeding friendly business

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Hospital has been designated a breastfeeding friendly business by the Alabama Breastfeeding Committee.
Huntsville Hospital reports that this is the first business in the state to be formally recognized by the Alabama Breastfeeding Committee for supporting employees who breastfeed or pump breast milk at work.
In order to be named a breastfeeding friendly business, a company must show that it has a specific and easy-to-understand breastfeeding policy. It must also provide a clean, comfortable space for employees to breastfeed or pump and allow them the time they need to do so during the work day.
“We are honored to be the first Breastfeeding Friendly Business in Alabama,” said Renee Colquitt, CRNP, Madison Hospital’s director of perinatal services. “Breastfeeding has proven benefits for new mothers and babies, and we strongly encourage all new moms to breastfeed, including those who work at our hospital.”
The hospital says they have taken a number of steps to promote and support breastfeeding on campus, including educating employees about the law, employing a team of international board certified lactation consultants to help, creating a dedicated area where employees can go to breastfeed or pump, and placing a cardboard cutout of a nursing mother in the hospital lobby and emergency department to let women know that breastfeeding in welcome in the hospital.
“We are excited to see Madison Hospital make breastfeeding support a priority,” said Glenni Lorick, who chairs the Alabama Breastfeeding Committee Business Committee. “They deserve to be recognized for creating a supportive environment for breastfeeding mothers.”
Last year, Madison Hospital earned the Alabama Breastfeeding Committee’s Better Bama Babies Award for working to improve the statewide breastfeeding rate. In 2017, Madison Hospital was designated a Baby Friendly-USA hospital for adopting clinical guidelines proven to help new mothers breastfeed successfully.
