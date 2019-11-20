Madison County adding four new SROs to schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County school system is adding four new school resource officers to patrol the hallways.
Sheriff Kevin Turner made the announcement at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Madison County School Board. “I can’t think of anything that is more important to me in law enforcement than the safety and protection of our kids." Turner said. The Sheriff said he’s worked with his administrators and county commissioners to find a way to include the extra SROs in the upcoming budget.
Sheriff Turner says the hiring process is already underway. “The police officers that we’re trying to hire and put in place are above board, trained already - I can’t think of four better guys.” The decision on where to place the officers is being left up to the board. Board members say they are working on a preliminary plan but they’re not ready to make it public at this time.
