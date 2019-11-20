Investigator’s firing upheld by Limestone County Commission

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Commission has upheld the firing of a former Limestone County Investigator, denying her appeal in the case.
The commission made the decision during a closed-door meeting on Monday, according to our partners at the Decatur Daily.
Leslie Ramsey was fired in September after suing the sheriff’s office for sexual assault and retaliation. The lawsuit was filed in January, alleges that she was sexually assaulted by a chief deputy.
The sheriff’s office has previously denied the claims in a response to the lawsuit.
The County Commission is expected to release more information about their decision. We’ll bring you those details when we learn more.
