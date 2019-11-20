Investigation underway after woman shot in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into an overnight shooting off Shields Road that sent one woman to the hospital.
It happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday on Voekel Road. Investigators have been talking with witnesses, searching the yard for evidence and going in and out of the home.
Deputies confirm the woman is in surgical intensive care. We’ve now confirmed that deputies are looking for 40 year old Antonio “Tony” Pinchon. He’s believed to be armed and dangerous and may be with a woman in a gray Jeep.
We are still on the scene and will keep you updated throughout the morning as new details are confirmed.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.