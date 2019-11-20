Gorgeous Fall afternoon

More clouds will move into the Tennessee Valley on Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front, highs will make it into the mid to upper 60s with isolated rain showers in the afternoon and evening. The cold front will move through on Friday bringing good chances rainfall to most locations, especially on Friday night. We will be keeping a close eye on any potential for thunderstorms to develop along the cold front passage Friday into Saturday. With or without thunderstorm development, 1 to 2 inches of rainfall will be expected in most locations through Saturday afternoon.