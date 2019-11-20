Franklin County man accused of shooting his brother

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is accused of shooting his brother on Tuesday and running away from authorities.
Franklin County sheriff’s deputies say Donald Steele shot his brother around noon. The brother had numerous gunshot wounds, deputies say.
They say the brothers live together in a home on Rose Lane in the Spruce Pine community.
Authorities say Steele ran away after shooting his brother. They found him in the woods near the home.
Steele is charged with one count of attempted murder and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.
His brother was airlifted to a nearby trauma center.
