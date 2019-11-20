Bank Independent collecting toys for the 9th annual Toy Share

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the holidays approach, many families across North Alabama find themselves struggling to figure out how they will provide gifts for their children. Bank Independent is preparing for its ninth annual Toy Share drive. It’s part of Bank Independent’s Helping Hands initiative.
People can bring new, unwrapped toy donations to Bank Independent locations across the Tennessee Valley from Nov. 21 through Dec. 6.
The toys will be distributed to area organizations that help provide for families in need.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.