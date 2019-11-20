Chilly morning followed by a nice warm stretch

Thursday will likely stay dry, but that won’t be the case for Friday. Temperatures on Friday will be warm once again with temperatures into the mid-60s, with mostly cloudy skies. Storm chances will pick up as we move through the day with a better chance at rain by midday and into the evening. Showers and storms will pick up overnight and linger into early parts of Saturday. When it all wraps up, it looks like many of us will see an inch or more of rain. After that we will see some slightly cooler temperatures to close out the weekend.