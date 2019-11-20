Chilly morning followed by a nice warm stretch

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Wednesday! We are waking up to clear skies and cooler temperatures this morning but get ready for a beautiful day!
Temperatures this morning are into the mid-30s across much of the Tennessee Valley, but this will be the last of the frosty temperatures until later in the weekend.
A nice warming trend begins today as we climb into the mid-60s with plenty of sunshine. Wind today will be calm around 2 to 5 mph from the northeast, but that will change for Thursday.
Wind on Thursday will turn to the south and stay breezy, with gusts of 10 to 20 mph. This will drive in some nice warmth as we close out the week. Thursday’s high temperatures will be near 70-degrees despite the increased cloud cover.
Thursday will likely stay dry, but that won’t be the case for Friday. Temperatures on Friday will be warm once again with temperatures into the mid-60s, with mostly cloudy skies.
Storm chances will pick up as we move through the day with a better chance at rain by midday and into the evening. Showers and storms will pick up overnight and linger into early parts of Saturday.
When it all wraps up, it looks like many of us will see an inch or more of rain. After that we will see some slightly cooler temperatures to close out the weekend.
