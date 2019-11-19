UAH is state’s first university to offer Hacking for Defense cybersecurity class

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville is offering a new cybersecurity course.
UAH will be the first university in Alabama to offer the Hacking for Defense cybersecurity class.
It will be powered by the National Security Innovation Network.
Students will learn to work with the defense and intelligence communities to rapidly address the nation's emerging threats and security challenges.
The course will be offered beginning in spring semester 2020.
