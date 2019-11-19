Storm shelter installed in Owens Cross Roads

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - A big delivery was dropped off in Owens Cross Roads on U.S. 431 South, that could save your life.
Construction crews have been working all day installing the new storm shelter in Owens Cross Roads next to town hall.
WAFF 48 News talked with residents in Owens Cross Roads and they say they’re so excited to have a safe place where they can go during severe weather.
“Well in the six years that I’ve been here, there have been two close calls. One two years ago from a storm and prior to that I’d say four years ago there was a severe storm that came through and the closest storm shelter is in New Hope and Huntsville. It’s good for the community as a whole,” said homeowner Zachary Trammell.
After three years of planning and applying for a FEMA grant, the storm shelter in Owens Cross Roads has finally arrived.
A crane and team of construction crews put the shelter in place Tuesday afternoon. We talked with county leaders to find out how you’ll be notified that the shelter is open during severe weather.
“Once there is severe weather, we’ve gone under a tornado warning, the sirens have sounded, the shelter will be open. It will be ready to be used. We want people to not question whether the shelter will be open, but they just need to know if they need to use the shelter, to come on, it’s there for your use,” said Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill.
The Owens Cross Roads storm shelter was dropped off Tuesday, but Hill says it won’t be open until Dec. 1.
