Scattered light showers this morning with a dry & mild afternoon

Happy Tuesday! It’s slightly warmer out there this morning and we are even seeing a few light showers move across the Valley as well.
Scattered light showers will be possible through the mid-morning hours this morning, but as we move through the morning and into the afternoon the rain and clouds will clear out. Rain should be gone by 9 to 10 a.m. with clouds clearing for the afternoon. That means we will see a nice seasonable afternoon. Temperatures will likely climb into the low to mid 60s across the Tennessee Valley.
While we have showers this morning, the better chance for rain will move in later this week. There will be potential for a few light passing showers on Thursday, the higher likelihood of rain will be during the afternoon Friday and overnight into Saturday. This is the next chance for significant moisture as some areas may see more than a half inch by Saturday morning. Keep checking back for the latest information as more data becomes available!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.