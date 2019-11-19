HydroFest named best boat racing site

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Guntersville Lake HydroFest won top honors for the weekend of water racing.
For the second year in a row, the event received the site of the year award at the H1 Unlimited annual awards banquet. The site of the year award recognizes the best race site on the circuit for H1 Unlimited.
Race drivers, crew chiefs and team owners vote on the award.
Guntersville Lake Hydrofest will host its third year of racing in June 2020.
Tickets for next year’s race go on sale in February.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.