Higdon man arrested following cross-state manhunt

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is in custody following a cross-state manhunt on Tuesday morning.
Jared Lance Haggard was arrested in connection to burglaries in Jackson County, DeKalb County and Georgia.
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including U.S. Marshals and deputies from Georgia, Jackson and DeKalb counties, traveled to Haggard’s home off County Road 169 in DeKalb County at 6AM Tuesday. Haggard was not home, but was later seen attempting to return home on an ATV. Haggard fled on the ATV and led authorities on a chase into Georgia.
Haggard eventually ditched the ATV and ran back through the woods over the state line into Alabama. Authorities captured Haggard and later determined the ATV used in the chase was stolen. Haggard was also reportedly in possession of methamphetamine.
Haggard was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center and is awaiting transfer to DeKalb County in relation to 16 existing charges. The charges range from drugs, eluding law enforcement, burglary and receiving stolen property.
Authorities consider Haggard a suspect in multiple burglaries in Dade County (GA), Jackson County and DeKalb County.
Bond is set at $15,000.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.